One Nation said Tuesday it would spend $27.3 million on television and radio advertising this summer in six states where Republicans are looking to keep their seats in the Senate.

The nonprofit, which is aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, will begin the ad campaign later this month and target Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Montana and North Carolina. Incumbent Republican senators facing Democratic challengers in these states include Sens. Martha McSally of Arizona, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Susan Collins of Maine, Steve Daines of Montana and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

“As our country faces unprecedented challenges, One Nation will be advocating for commonsense policies to protect families and communities, help struggling workers and businesses, and support our front line health care professionals,” Steven Law, One Nation president, said in a statement. “If we can work together and not play partisan games, we’ll be able to get through this crisis and help Americans get back on their feet.”

One Nation will begin its ad buys in three states on June 23, including $5.3 million in Iowa, $3.9 million in Montana and $10.2 million in North Carolina.

In July, One Nation will kickstart ad buys in Colorado where it will spend $2.6 million and in Maine where it will spend $1.9 million. One Nation’s $3.3 million ad buy in Arizona begins in August.

In addition to its television and radio advocacy efforts, One Nation said it has other plans to amplify its message on digital platforms as well.

