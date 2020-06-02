House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized President Trump’s photo-op at St. John’s Church, calling for him to be a “healer in chief and not a fanner of the flames.”

Speaking with reporters at a bill enrollment ceremony on Tuesday, Mrs. Pelosi picked up her own Bible and read from it before criticizing authorizing clearing peaceful protesters by force ahead of the city-wide curfew to make way for Mr. Trump’s time at the church.

“We would hope that the president of the United States would follow the lead of so many other presidents before him to be a healer in chief and not a fanner of the flames,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

“Some people came out and beat them so they could clear the area,” she added. “What is that? That has no place and it’s time for us to do away with that.”

Mr. Trump walked to the church, which was damaged by fires earlier this week, after vowing to crack down on the nationwide protests and unrest that sparked after George Floyd, a black man, was killed in Minnesota.

Mrs. Pelosi addressed the killing, acknowledging the frustration across the nation while warning about those turning the protests violent.

“This is not without concern about peaceful protest can sometimes lead to by those who would exploit the situation,” she said.

The California Democrat said her party is working on legislative proposals to address issues at the center of the unrest, including racial profiling and police brutality, and that the Congressional Black Caucus will be taking the lead on that effort.

“It’s long overdue time for us to make some of that change that people were calling out for,” she said. “This is not a single incident. We know it is a pattern of behavior. We also know the history that takes us to this sad place.”

