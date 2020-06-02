U.S. military members assigned to Bahrain and Qatar are currently allowed to bring their families with them but that’s about to change.

Late Tuesday, the Pentagon announced all assignments to duty locations in Iraq and the Arabian Peninsula will be 12-month unaccompanied tours.

The change affects only those troops assigned to Bahrain - home of the Navy’s 5th Fleet - and Qatar, which hosts a forward headquarters for U.S. Central Command and its contingent of U.S. Special Operations Command. Also in Qatar is Al Udied Air Base, the largest U.S. military post in the Middle East.

The change applies to several countries in the Middle East but currently, only bases in Bahrain and Qatar currently host military families. The transition is expected to take about two years with families gradually returning to the United States, Pentagon officials said.

The move is part of Department of Defense officials said is a “continuous reassessment of personnel policies worldwide.”

The change won’t affect the number or readiness of U.S. forces in the area and the Department of Defense remains committed to “supporting our partners in this vital region,” Pentagon officials said.

