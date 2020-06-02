Fort Hood is getting an upgrade reminiscent of the old MTV show “Pimp my Ride” — but with tanks.

The 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division recently received an improved version of the M1A2 main battle tank, which comes with “smart canon” munitions, Israeli technology for combating incoming missiles and better armor.

“How do you remain the most lethal brigade combat team on planet earth?” the battalion asked on its official Facebook page May 29. “Through focused maintenance and tough, realistic training of course. The Army’s newest version of the M1A2 main battle tank doesn’t hurt either. The Brigade is first in line to receive the new SEP v. 3 tanks.”

Other improvements to the vehicle include the following:

Ammunition Data Link, a program the M829A4 Advanced Kinetic Energy and Advanced Multi-Purpose rounds.

Counter Remote Control Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare/Duke V3

Improved Amperage Alternator, Slip Ring, Enhanced Hull Power Distribution Unit/Common Remote Switching Modules, and the Battery Monitoring System.

Improved ballistic protection.

Task and Purpose noted Monday that “the Army is already eyeing SEPv4 (or M1A2D) upgrades for testing.

How do you remain the most lethal brigade combat team on planet earth? Through focused maintenance and tough, realistic training of course. The @USArmy newest version of the M1A2 main battle tank doesn’t hurt either. The Brigade is first in line to receive the new SEP v. 3 tanks. pic.twitter.com/BqM74a4sd0 — GREYWOLF Brigade (@1stcav3bct) May 29, 2020

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.