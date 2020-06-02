CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities in the Chicago area issued fresh public safety warnings Tuesday following persistent unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Police in suburban Cicero warned residents Tuesday to “stay home and stay off the streets” a day after vandalism and destruction led to 60 arrests and the shooting deaths of two people. Officials in the town of about 84,000 west of Chicago identified the deceased as a store owner and a pedestrian.

Floyd, a black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him down and pressed Floyd’s neck with his knee as the man pleaded he couldn’t breathe. Protests over his death and wider issues of race and police brutality have been followed by violent clashes and destruction nationwide for days, particularly in Chicago and its suburbs.

Authorities described some vandalism as spontaneous, while claiming other incidents are opportunists working in an organized campaign.

Downtown access to Chicago, already under a 9 p.m. curfew, remained restricted with road closures and limited public transportation. Metra, a commuter rail agency in northeastern Illinois and Wisconsin, suspended service for a second consecutive day.

Multiple suburbs including Naperville remained under curfews. Vandalism was also reported elsewhere in Illinois, including Bloomington and Peoria.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.