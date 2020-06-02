The Russian defense minister has invited his American counterpart to Moscow to attend a parade on Red Square marking the 75th anniversary of the defeat of the Nazis in World War II.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said Russia traditionally holds the parade on May 9 but changed the date to June 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic that continues to trigger thousands of new infections each day.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Mr. Esper and Sergei Shoigu discussed arms control and cooperating on measures to battle COVID-19.

Relations between the two nations remained strained with disputes over a range of issues, including conflicts in Ukraine and Syria. But the Russian ministry said the talks also touched on measures to stabilize the situation in Syria and best ways to provide security for military groups in Afghanistan and elsewhere, according to RFE/RL.

On Monday, President Trump and President Vladimir Putin talked on the phone about efforts to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and restart economies with Trump reiterating the need for “effective arms control,” according to RFE/RL.

It wasn’t known on Tuesday if Mr. Esper decided to take Russian Defense Minister Shoigu up on his offer.

