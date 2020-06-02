Twitter has flagged a post from Rep. Matt Gaetz about Antifa, saying the Florida Republican’s tweet violates the platform’s rules about glorifying violence.

“Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East?” the congressman tweeted on Monday.

Anita is the left-wing radical street group President Trump has pointed to as a lead instigator in the protests following the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd.

The action from Twitter comes after it similarly flagged one of Mr. Trump’s tweets last week.

Mr. Gaetz, a top Capitol Hill ally of Mr. Trump, responded by saying the warning is a “badge of honor.”

“Antifa is a terrorist organization, encouraging riots that hurt Americans,” he said. Our government should hunt them down. Twitter should stop enabling them. I’ll keep saying it.”

