Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that most of Virginia will enter phase two of reopening on Friday.

Mr. Northam announced that all of the commonwealth will enter phase two Friday, except for Northern Virginia and Richmond, which both will remain in phase one.

Under phase two:

⦁ Restaurants can offer indoor seating at 50% capacity.

⦁ Gyms and fitness centers can open at 30% capacity.

⦁ Pools can open with restrictions.

⦁ Entertainment venues such as museums, botanical gardens, zoos and outdoor venues can reopen with restrictions, and recreational sports are allowed.

Mr. Northam said gatherings will be limited to 50 people, teleworking is still encouraged and residents are still required to wear face coverings indoors.

Excluding Northern Virginia, Mr. Northam said the state’s positivity rate for the coronavirus has fallen below 10%.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.