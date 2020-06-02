No, not THAT “Wendy.”

Liberal social-media users got some heartburn Tuesday over donations to President Trump by a restaurant-franchise owner but then wrongly blamed the brand itself.

The hashtag “#WendysIsOverParty” was trending Tuesday when news spread that, supposedly, the CEO of Wendy’s had given hundreds of thousands of dollars to Trump and Republican causes.

“Wendy’s PR when they checked Twitter this morning…” gloated one Twitter user to a GIF of a guilty-looking child.

#WendysIsOverParty Wendy’s PR when they checked Twitter this morning….. pic.twitter.com/1qZA0G09qk — Giselle Ann (@GiselleAnnxx) June 2, 2020

But that wasn’t true.

FEC filings, according to a report on Fox Business, show $440,000 in donations to the Republican National Committee and the Trump re-election campaign by James Bodenstedt, CEO of Muy! Companies.

Muy! operates Wendy’s franchises — along with Pizza Huts and Taco Bells, employing more than 25,000 people nationwide. But, as is usual with franchise arrangements, Muy! has nothing to do with Wendy’s itself or with most actual Wendy’s restaurants.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.