WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Five people were hurt Saturday in a shooting at a Wichita hotel, including a woman who was in her room when a bullet went through her wall and hit her, authorities say.

KAKE reports that police responded around around 3 a.m. to a Super 8 and found shell casings scattered over the parking lot. Police say the shooting stemmed from a disturbance that erupted during a party.

Some of the victims have already been discharged from the hospital. Wichita Police Sgt. Paul Kimble said that the victims who remain in medical care are expected to be OK.

