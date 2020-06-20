President Trump restarted his reelection campaign with a comeback rally Saturday night in Oklahoma, telling cheering supporters “the silent majority is stronger than ever before.”

“Five months from now we’re going to beat ‘Sleepy Joe’ Biden,” Mr. Trump told a less-than-capacity crowd at BOK arena in Tulsa. “We’re going to stop the radical left.”

The president came on stage to a welcoming roar and announced, “We begin our campaign.” It was his first rally since March 2, when the coronavirus crisis forced a suspension of campaigning and thrust the president’s reelection prospects into peril.

There were many empty seats in the upper portion of the 19,000-seat arena, and open space on the floor as well. The campaign canceled plans for Mr. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to address expected overflow crowds outdoors that never materialized.

The president and Trump campaign officials blamed anti-Trump protesters for preventing supporters from getting to the site.

“I just want to thank all of you,” Mr. Trump told the supporters indoors. “You are warriors. Thank you. We had some very bad people outside, they were doing bad things. You saw these thugs that came along.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.