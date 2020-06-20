A judge denied President Trump’s request to stop his former National Security Advisor John Bolton from releasing his book this coming week, saying the government did not prove the publication would irreparably damage the country’s national security.

U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth, a Reagan-appointee, said the Trump administration did not establish the need for an injunction to be issued against Mr. Bolton. The Justice Department had raised issues surrounding national security and classified information, saying Mr. Bolton was cutting corners around the government review process.

“While Bolton’s unilateral conduct raises grave national security concerns, the government has not established that an injunction is an appropriate remedy,” the judge wrote in the 10-page order issued Saturday.

Mr. Bolton worked for the president for a little more than a year and signed several non-disclosure agreements that he would not divulge classified information which could endanger national security.

Less than two months after leaving his job, Mr. Bolton secured a book deal with Simon & Schuster. He went through months of review with an official from the National Security Council over his draft and believed it to be cleared for publication in April, but never received the written authorization.

Earlier this month, John Eisenberg, deputy White House counsel, notified Mr. Bolton there was still classified information in the memoir. However, Mr. Bolton had already delivered a draft to his publisher without written clearance from the government, according to the court papers.

“Bolton has gambled with the national security of the United States. He has exposed his country to harm and himself to civil (and potentially criminal) liability. But these facts do not control the motion before the Court. The government has failed to establish that an injunction will prevent irreparable harm,” Judge Lamberth concluded.

Critics of the president say he moved to halt the book’s release because he is worried the contents could damage him ahead of November’s election.

The book is expected to be released on June 23.

