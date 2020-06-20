President Trump’s campaign announced Saturday that six staffers working on his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“Per safety protocols, campaign staff are tested for COVID-19 before events. Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented,” Tim Murtaugh, director of communications for the Trump campaign, said in a statement.

“No COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally or near attendees and elected officials. As previously announced, all rally attendees are given temperature checks before going through security, at which point they are given wristbands, facemasks and hand sanitizer,” the statement said.

News of the positive tests was first reported by NBC.

Scheduled for Saturday evening, the rally being held Tulsa is set to be the first put on by the president’s re-election team since the global coronavirus outbreak forced him off the campaign trail in early March.

The coronavirus can be transmitted from person-to-person in close proximity, so crowded events like rallies are virtual breeding grounds for the contagious respiratory disease, public health experts warn.

Nonetheless, Mr. Trump dismissed concerns about his supporters contracting COVID-19 as a consequence of attending when asked about it during an interview earlier in the week.

“Everyone is going to be safe. They have to be safe. They want to be safe,” Mr. Trump said Wednesday.

More than 2.2 million people in the U.S. have contracted COVID-19 since January, including over 119,000 who later died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.