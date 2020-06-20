SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A 17-year-old wanted for allegedly shooting at officers during riots in Sioux Falls over the death of George Floyd has been arrested in Kansas, police said.

Police say the Sioux Falls teen was arrested Friday at a home in Holcomb, Kansas, without incident.

The teen was wanted on an arrest warrant for attempted murder, aggravated assault on law enforcement, and riot.

Police said they have a video of the teen throwing rocks at police, then pulling a handgun from his pants and firing in the direction of police officers during a riot in Sioux Falls on May 31 that developed from a protest over the death of Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly 8 minutes on May 25.

Nationwide protests have called for police reforms and an end to police brutality and racism after Floyd’s killing.

