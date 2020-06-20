Tulsa police arrested a woman in an “I can’t breathe” shirt after she refused to leave the area near where President Trump’s campaign rally is set to take place later Saturday.

Police officers arrested the woman late Saturday morning, more than eight hours before the rally was set to start, after the Trump campaign asked her to leave and she declined.

The arrest was caught on camera and televised live on MSNBC following a brief standoff between the woman, identified as Tulsa resident Shelia Buck, 62, and local law enforcement.

Morgan Chesky, an MSNBC journalist covering the rally, reported that Ms. Buck was told to leave the event because of her shirt, which references the recent death of George Floyd.

Footage aired on cable TV showed the woman sitting peacefully on the ground for several minutes and calmly speaking with police and reporters prior to eventually being arrested.

Ms. Buck said repeatedly during the standoff that she had a ticket to attend the campaign event, which is set to be the president’s first indoor rally in more than three months.

Tulsa Police Department said in a statement that it does not matter if Ms. Buck had a ticket to attend because it is a private event and the Trump campaign did not want her there.

“After several minutes requesting her to leave she continued to refuse to cooperate and was escorted out of the area and transported to booking for obstruction,” TPD said.

“Ms. Buck was in an area that is considered a private event area and the event organizer, in this case the Trump Campaign, can have people removed at their discretion,” it said.

The Trump campaign did not immediately return a message requesting comment.

Floyd, 46, died May 25 after being forcefully restrained by members of the Minneapolis Police Department for several minutes. “I can’t breathe” was among his final words.

Protests against systemic racism and police brutality have taken place around the world following Floyd’s death, including in some cities where demonstrations descended into riots.

Mr. Trump indicated on the eve of the rally that authorities would aim to prevent unrest from erupting in Tulsa this weekend, meanwhile.

“Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter.

