Twitter said Friday it permanently suspended Katie Hopkins, a conservative British commentator whose posts on the platform had been shared by President Trump on several occasions.

“Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us — abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take action when our Rules are broken,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Washington Times.

“In this case, the account has been permanently suspended for violations of our Hateful Conduct policy,” said the Twitter spokesperson.

Ms. Hawkins, 45, first gained fame in 2007 as a contestant on the British version of “The Apprentice,” the reality TV show that first aired in the U.S. with Mr. Trump as its host.

She later became a columnist for several U.K. publications, where she established a reputation for espousing far-right opinions on subjects including immigration.

Indeed, Ms. Hopkins was formally condemned by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights after comparing migrants to “cockroaches” and “feral humans” in a 2015 columns.

More recently, she made waves last year when Mr. Trump’s account on Twitter shared, or retweeted, several of her posts to the president’s tens of millions of social media followers.

Among the tweets posted by Ms. Hopkins and then retweeted by Mr. Trump was one commanding the president’s campaign after a racist chant broke out during a rally he held last July.

Mr. Trump had been speaking at the rally about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a former Somali refugee, when supporters began chanting: “Send her back!”

“Send her back is the new lock her up,” Ms. Hopkins said in a tweet subsequently shared by Mr. Trump. “Well done to #TeamTrump.”

Twitter did not specify what tweet or tweets prompted the social media service to permanently ban Ms. Hawkins. The company’s policy against hateful conduct prohibits promoting violence against, attacking or threatening people on the basis of protected categories such as race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender and religion, among others.

A message requesting sent to an email address associated with Ms. Hopkins requesting comment on the Twitter ban was not immediately answered.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.