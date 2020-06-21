KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say one man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting early Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Police spokeswoman Officer Doaa El-Ashkar said the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday near 18th and Vine streets. A man with a gunshot wound was found in a parking lot where he died.

Another man who was injured at the same location was taken to a hospital by a private car.

Police detectives were speaking with witnesses Sunday to gather more information about the shooting. Few other details were released, and no arrests were announced Sunday morning.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.