TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida has reported nearly 3,500 more new coronavirus cases as public health officials reissued advisories urging social distancing.

Some businesses are reevaluating decisions to reopen their doors, and some Floridians had to rethink Father’s Day brunch plans because of health concerns.

The number of new cases reported Sunday was a drop from the record high of 4,000 reported the day before.

Florida now has more than 97,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in all. The number of COVID-19 deaths eclipsed 3,160 with the addition of 17 more announced by health officials on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the infection rate remains high, with nearly 12% of recent tests coming back from laboratories as positive.

Despite rising cases in recent days, Gov. Ron DeSantis has not signaled the possibility of any retreat from reopening the state after three months of closures.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.