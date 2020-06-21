President Trump recently insisted that the “silent majority” of Americans is still a viable political and cultural force in the nation, seeking to preserve founding values while pushing forward with an old-school work ethic and determination. Others are not so sure.

“The conservative movement of America is under attack. There is a culture war going on right now — and the right is losing it,” says Jesse Kelly, one of the hosts of First TV, a newly launched online network which also includes familiar broadcast commentators Bill O’Reilly and Dana Loesch in its line-up.

Mr. Kelly has deemed this potential defeat as “the conservative collapse.”

The retired U.S. Marine and former Republican candidate for Congress in Arizona — does not mute his opinion.

“Four years ago, the right was on a roll. Conservatives stunned the world by electing Donald Trump. But today, the conservative movement is facing challenges like never before. Why is that? What does the future look like for conservatives? Is there hope?” he asks.

He also wonders if the silent majority is “still a force to be reckoned with.”

Is it? Some observers have asked this question before, often advising the Republican Party and conservatives to get in touch with their “inner Reagan,” nd rally under the spirit of the 40th president.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kelly has started the conversation.

TRUMP RALLY: MERCEDES CLEARS THE AIR

The Democratic Party essentially declared that President Trump’s rally on Saturday failed to achieve a blockbuster audience because the arena was not filled to capacity. Yes, well. Mr. Trump’s senior campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp offers a little update. This was not your father’s political rally, so to speak. Time and technology have changed the game. You don’t need to be at a rally to experience it.

“Over 5.3 million people watched the rally on all of our digital media channels. And so the reach was far and wide. And that doesn’t even include the TV numbers,” Mrs. Schlapp told “Fox News Sunday.”

“We also did a pre-rally show, and that was over 2 million views. So, you know, we’re living in a virtual time as well,” she said.

And as far as the value of the rally itself? The Democratic competition can’t compete with the production and entertainment values of a Trump rally, she said.

“You want to make a comparison? There is no such thing as a Joe Biden rally? I mean, it will never exist. There is no enthusiasm. There is no enthusiasm for Joe Biden,” Mrs. Schlapp noted.

LOVE/HATE RELATIONSHIP

Voters still don’t trust the political news they get. They think it remains biased against President Trump. But they’re also following the news more closely these days, according to a new Rasmussen Reports survey.

Among all likely voters, only 30% trust the political news they are getting, while 38% believe the press is reporting in an “unbiased manner.”

And about that media bias.

“Just 10% of voters think most reporters are trying to help Trump pass his agenda when they write or talk about the president. Forty-four percent believe instead that most are trying to block Trump’s agenda, although that’s down from a high of 51% in August of last year,” the pollster says.

“By comparison, 48% thought most reporters were trying to help President Obama pass his agenda in 2010 when Rasmussen Reports first asked this question. Still, 44% of voters say they are following the news more closely than they were a year ago, up from 38% this time last year. Sixteen percent (16%) are following less closely, while 38% say their attention to the news is about the same.”

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted June 15-16.

THE COLD TRUTH

A 98-year-old frozen treat has joined the list of well-known brands that are altering their names due to cultural concerns. Eskimo Pie is no more, joining both Aunt Jemima products and Uncle Ben’s rice, also to be immediately rebranded and updated due to racial sensitivity concerns.

“We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory,” Elizabelh Marquez, head of marketing for parent company Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, told Reuters, Wall Street Journal and other news organizations in a statement.

Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, which owns the Eskimo Pie brand, has been concerned about the name for some time, according to Reuters.

The corporation’s decision to remake the treat’s image garnered considerable media coverage, making headlines on CNN, Rolling Stone, New York Post, USA Today and The Wall Street Journal.

“The term Eskimo is a disparaging term for the indigenous people of the Arctic regions of northern Canada, Alaska, Greenland and Siberia,” the Journal said.

The original Eskimo Pie was patented in 1922, originally called the “I-Scream Bar” by inventor Christian Kent Nelson, who wanted to provide ice cream that was easy to hold and portable. Concerns over the name surfaced in earnest about three years ago.

“The new name and the images that came with it were meant to evoke the chilly north and the indigenous people who lived there, but it traded heavily on a stereotype. Although there has been little public pushback to the Eskimo Pie in the way there has been to the Washington Redskins, at least one woman, who was of Inuk heritage, has said that the name is offensive,” noted Smithsonian Magazine, in a historical overview of the product, published in 2017.

POLL DU JOUR

• 40% of U.S. voters are “strongly favorable” of their local police; 59% of Republicans, 33% of independents and 25% of Democrats agree.

• 34% overall are “somewhat favorable” of their local police; 30% of Republicans, 34% of independents and 37% of Democrats agree.

• 14% overall are “somewhat unfavorable” of their police; 8% of Republicans, 16% of independents and 20% of Democrats agree.

• 9% overall are “strongly unfavorable” of their police; 2% of Republicans, 11% of independents and 14% of Democrats agree.

• 3% overall “can’t say”; 14% overall are “somewhat unfavorable” of their police; 1% of Republicans, 6% of independents and 4% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Fox News poll of 1,343 registered U.S. voters conducted June 13-16.

