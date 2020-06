BEDFORD, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a fatal stabbing in Bedford in southwest Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said the stabbing was reported around 11 p.m. Saturday. Sixty-two—year-old Penny Sue Godfirnon, of Bedford, died.

Authorities said 32-year-old Christian Andrew May, of Bedord, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and willful injury. He is being held in the Taylor County Jail.

