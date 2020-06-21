By - Associated Press - Sunday, June 21, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - At least five people were wounded in an early morning shooting in Texas’ capital, officials said Sunday.

Five adults with “serious, potentially life threatening injuries” were taken to local hospitals by Austin-Travis County EMS, the organization said in a tweet.

The shooting took place around 3 a.m. in a commercial area of downtown Austin, according to tweets from EMS and Austin police. Further information wasn’t immediately available, and it’s unclear whether anyone was taken into custody.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide