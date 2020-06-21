Americans have been celebrating their dads for 11 decades. Sunday marks marks the nation’s 110th Father’s Day, and it arrives with a sizable Dad Bump. Americans are expected to spend $15 billion on their fathers, grandfathers and step-dads, according to the National Retail Federation.

Dads themselves are honored, along with husbands, sons, grandfathers, sons, brothers, godfathers, friends and others who are simply like a dad. Each consumer is expected to spend $149 on their Father’s Day fare.

The White House offered an official observation.

“By raising children to be happy, productive, and responsible adults, fathers play a critical role in shaping our society. Our fathers set an example for us of how to be our best in every aspect of our lives. They are integral to raising future generations of Americans who will continue to build an ever-stronger nation,” President Trump said in his proclamation for the day.

There are a lot of dads out there, meanwhile.

The U.S. Census reveals that the U.S. is home to 72 million fathers, 29 million of whom are grandfathers. Another 24 million have kids under age 18, 2 million are single dads and 191,000 are stay-at-home dads.

There’s a little history to consider as well. The first Father’s Day celebration in the U.S. took place on June 19, 1910. In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson issued the first presidential proclamation honoring fathers, designating the third Sunday in June as Father’s Day.

“In the homes of our nation, we look to the fathers to provide the strength and stability which characterize the successful family. If the father’s responsibilities are many, his rewards arc also great — the love, appreciation, and respect of children and spouse,” Johnson said at the time.

Six years later, the day was made a permanent national holiday when President Richard Nixon signed it into law in 1972.

“Our identity in name and nature, our roots in home and family, our very standard of manhood — all this and more is the heritage our fathers share with us,” Nixon said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.