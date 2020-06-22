Demonstrators outside the White House have declared a “Black House Autonomous Zone,” in apparent imitation of the secessionist enclave in Seattle.

According to video from on-scene reporters at Lafayette Park, the demonstrators are marking the Zone by, among other things, desecrating St. John’s Episcopal Church.

One video from the Daily Caller showed the letters “BHAZ” spray painted on the columns holding up the traditional “church of presidents.”

St. John’s Church has been vandalized with spray paint reading BHAZ (Black House Autonomous Zone) pic.twitter.com/8D7UITVTK0 — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) June 23, 2020

The church was vandalized despite having been very receptive for weeks toward the protesters, even criticizing President Trump for posing in front of the church after police had cleared out an earlier round of demonstrators from Lafayette Park.

Police would later establish a security perimeter around the historic church.

Police establishing a perimeter in front of St. John’s Church pic.twitter.com/9rinlhH6gS — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) June 23, 2020

Other video footage showed people setting up fences, traffic barriers and boards marked “BHAZ,” “Black House Autonomous Zone” and “People’s Fence.”

Protesters outside the White House are attempting to declare a “Black House Autonomous Zone”



pic.twitter.com/FLu9xHm3T7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 22, 2020

