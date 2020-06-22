Former National Security Adviser John R. Bolton said he hopes history remembers President Trump as a “one-term president” who didn’t irrevocably destroy the United States, according to an interview that aired Sunday.

“I hope it will remember him as a one-term president who didn’t plunge the country irretrievably into a downward spiral we can’t recall from,” Mr. Bolton told ABC News.

He said he has “absolute confidence” the country can get over one term of Mr. Trump, but that he’s more concerned about two terms.

“But I’m really troubled about the absence as well of a viable national security wing in the Democratic Party,” he said. “So this is an election for me of a choice of two unacceptable alternatives. And it’s not one I relish.”

Mr. Bolton said he plans to cast a write-in vote for a “conservative Republican.”

In his book, out this week, Mr. Bolton paints a picture of Mr. Trump as someone who is in over his head and consumed by his reelection.

The president has dismissed Mr. Bolton as a liar.

Congressional Democrats have cast Mr. Bolton as an opportunist, saying he should have relayed some of the stories in his book to lawmakers during the impeachment process.

A judge over the weekend denied the Justice Department’s request to prevent the book from being released. The Trump administration had tried to block it on the grounds that the release of the book would have jeopardized national security.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.