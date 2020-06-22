The former federal prosecutor who resigned from the Justice Department in protest of its leadership’s intervention in the sentencing for former Trump associate Roger Stone has joined the Washington, D.C. office of a law firm defending Obamacare, the firm announced Monday.

Jonathan I. Kravis, a career prosecutor, is joining the Washington office of Munger Tolles & Olson. The D.C. office was opened in 2016 by President Obama’s former solicitor general Donald B. Verrili Jr.

Mr. Kravis resigned from the Justice Department in February.

The move came after Attorney General William P. Barr overruled his recommendation of a stiff, nine-year prison sentence for Stone, a longtime friend of President Trump. Mr. Barr had recommended a shorter sentence for Stone, who ultimately received just over three years in prison for lying to Congress and obstructing its Russia probe.

The three other career prosecutors who helped convict Stone withdrew from the case but, remain at the Justice Department. One of those prosecutors, Aaron Zelinsky, is set to testify this week before the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing on alleged corruption by Mr. Barr.

After leaving the Justice Department, Mr. Kravis advised D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine on building a public corruption unit to pursue bribery, fraud and campaign violation cases. Mr. Kravis delivered his final conclusions to Mr. Racine last week.

Mr. Kravis returns to private practice after several stints in public service. He joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington during President George W. Bush’s administration. He left that position in 2009 to spend a year working in President Obama’s White House counsel’s office.

“Working in public service is one of the highest callings and I’m honored to have spent more than a decade at the U.S. Department of Justice and in the White House,” Mr. Kravis said in a statement. “But I’ve always known that I also wanted to work in a law firm and Munger Tolles & Olson’s reputation is unparalleled.”

The firm is currently defending the Affordable Care Act on behalf of the House of Representatives and Democrat-run states. The case is before the U.S. Supreme Court.

