White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Monday acknowledged there are some new coronavirus “hot spots” in the U.S. but said there is no forthcoming “second wave” of COVID-19.

“There are some hot spots. We’re on it. We know how to deal with this stuff now. It’s come a long way since last winter, and there is no second wave coming,” Mr. Kudlow said on CNBC.

He acknowledged that states such as Texas and Arizona are seeing recent upticks, but pointed out that numbers are trending down in other places like Colorado, Illinois, Michigan and the Washington, D.C., region.

“It’s just hot spots,” he said. “They send in CDC teams, we’ve got the testing procedures, we’ve got the diagnostics, we’ve got the [equipment], and so I really think it’s a pretty good situation.”

Analysts have said some of the more recent cases involve younger people who might not be suffering from adverse reactions.

Mr. Kudlow said he wouldn’t necessarily be in favor of new closures of bars, for example, to try to stem the trend.

“I’m not going to advocate shutting down anyplace — just if that’s what the locals think is necessary,” he said.

“But again, the costs of shutdown in economic terms, in psychological terms, in addiction terms — we’ve learned a lot since last February, so I’ll leave that to the locals, but I sure hope not,” he said.

The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the biggest single-day increase in coronavirus cases around the globe, at more than 183,000 new cases.

Brazil was first with more than 54,000 and the U.S. was in second with more than 36,000.

The Trump administration has warned against re-closing U.S. commerce with a nascent economic recovery underway, but some governors have said they might have to slow the pace of reopening if there’s a resurgence.

“You’d have to put some sort of break on the reopening” with a substantial uptick, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday on CNN’s “New Day.” “You’d have no choice.”

