Metro announced Monday that it would reopen this month 15 stations that were closed to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting June 28, the following stations will reopen: Federal Center SW, Federal Triangle, Mount Vernon Square, Judiciary Square, Archives, Smithsonian, Eisenhower Avenue, Virginia Square, Van Dorn Street, Clarendon, Cleveland Park, Grosvenor-Strathmore, Cheverly, College Park and Morgan Boulevard.

East Falls Church, McLean and Greensboro stations will reopen for shuttle service only due to construction work.

“Metro had originally closed these stations and entrances in March to conserve critical cleaning supplies at the early stages of its pandemic response,” the transit agency said in a press release. “After Sunday, Arlington Cemetery will be the only Metrorail station without regular service, as Arlington National Cemetery is closed to the general public.”

Entrances to stations previously closed at Anacostia, Farragut North, Dupont Circle, Metro Center, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, U Street, Gallery Place-Chinatown, Friendship Heights, and L’Enfant Plaza also will reopen.

Starting June 29, Metro will add more buses to 14 of its busiest routes to create less crowding as more people go back to work and travel in conjunction with phase two of the reopening of the region’s economy.

An additional 136 trips are being added across these routes: 54, 70, 92, 30N, 30S, A4, A6, A8, P6, V4, W4, F4, P12, and T18.

To increase service on the routes, Metro will suspend service for routes NH2, C14, G2 and M6.

