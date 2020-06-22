Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved forward with setting up a procedural vote on the GOP policing package for Wednesday morning.



Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, called on Democrats to support the procedural vote, which will allow for a formal debate and amendment process on the package.



“Seems to me at proceeding to consider Sen. (Tim) Scott’s legislation, proceeding to take up the subject on the Senate floor would only be an agonizing prospect if members were more interested in making a point than actually making a law,” he said on the Senate floor Monday afternoon.



“I hope that whatever strange political calculations are making this difficult for our friends across the aisle will yield to common sense and the American people for progress,” he added.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, said she’s interested in working out a deal in conference, but to get there Senate Republicans have to attract support from Democrats in order to thwart a possible filibuster in the GOP-run Senate.



The bill needs 60 yea votes to move on to a final passage vote — with 53 Republicans, seven Democrats need to cross party lines. It will be a test of whether there can be bipartisan cooperation to get a police overhaul package across the finish line.



Some Democrats could vote to start debating the bill even if they don’t back the legislation spearheaded by Sen. Tim Scott, South Carolina Republican, in order to start the discussion before lawmakers break for the July 4 holiday.



Sen Doug Jones, Alabama Democrat, said this week he’d be inclined to support moving the process along even if he doesn’t necessarily vote for final passage of Mr. Scott’s bill.



“I’d like to see it strengthen[ed], because I think the American people want something to happen, they want something good, something bold, something dramatic,” Mr. Jones, who is up for election this year, said on MSNBC.

Democratic strategist Jim Manley said the bigger question is whether Democrats can trust Mr. McConnell to allow any amendments to go through. He argued, though, that it makes sense for the Democrats to allow the procedural vote to pass and reserve their ability to cause a political ruckus for the passage or conference stage if they’re shut down during the debate phase.



Meanwhile, the Democrat-led House can muscle through its version without Republican support.



House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries said on Monday that they’re aiming for a Thursday vote.



“It is [the] strongest possible bill, the most transformative, and the most comprehensive,” Mr. Jeffries, New York Democrat, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”



President Trump has urged congressional Republicans to hold the line.



“The Democrat House wants to pass a Bill this week that will destroy our police,” the president said on Twitter on Sunday evening. “Republican Congressmen & Congresswomen will hopefully fight hard to defeat it. We must protect and cherish our police, they keep us safe!”



The package ramps up requirements for police departments to report on use of force and “no -knock” warrants and provides incentives for chokehold bans.



It provides grants for training resources and body cameras, with penalties for improper use of the recording devices, filing false police reports, or serious bodily injuries that lead to prosecution. It also establishes commissions and invests in data collection to target new policies.



Republicans have stayed away from implementing national mandates on policies, saying House Democrats’ approach is too heavy-handed. One key example is in how each side approaches chokeholds, which lawmakers across the board want to reign in.



Both Democrats and Republicans tie chokeholds to federal funds — but the House bill will only allow access if the practice is banned while the Senate bill conditions it on “severely restricting” the practice with exceptions to protect life of the officer.



The Democrats’ package goes further than what many Republicans have said is acceptable by proposing a national use of force standard, creating a national misconduct registry, and opening up officers to civil lawsuits for actions resulting from carrying out their duties by limiting qualified immunity.

Qualified immunity is one of the biggest sticking points between the two bills - with Democrats hard set on scaling back the liability protections the White House and hard-line conservatives dead set against it.



