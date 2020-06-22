The Navy withdrew an offer to a high school student for an appointment to the Naval Academy after the student reportedly made “racist and inappropriate remarks” on social media.

According to the Navy, the student would have been a member of the academy’s Class of 2024. The decision to rescind the appointment was made by the academy’s Character Review Committee and approved by the dean of admissions.

The Navy did not identify the student, but the Capital Gazette in Annapolis reported he attends a Montgomery County high school and made racist, sexist and transphobic statements on the Discord social media platform.

Vice Adm. Sean Buck, superintendent of the Academy, concurred with the decision to withdraw the nomination, officials said.

“The Naval Academy does not condone racism or bigotry of any kind within the U.S. Naval Academy family, as it completely violates our Navy’s core values and does not support the U.S. Naval Academy mission,” Bruce Latta, the academy’s dean of admissions, said in a statement.

