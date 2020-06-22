LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Michigan man was arrested and a 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing was found after a Nebraska State Patrol chase on Interstate 80 over the weekend.

Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said the chase started Saturday afternoon when a driver hit a patrol car that was responding to another car, The Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Thomas said a the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu swerved into the trooper’s lane, made contact with the trooper’s patrol car and kept driving.

The driver, 22-year-old Jacob VandenBosch, of Farwell, Michigan, eventually stopped in a gas station parking lot.

VandenBosch was jailed on suspicion of willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, criminal impersonation, drug charges and several traffic violations.

His passenger, a 15-year-old girl, had a warrant for her arrest from Michigan and had been reported missing. She was to return with the help of the Michigan State Police.

