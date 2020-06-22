New voter registrations plunged in recent months compared to the last presidential cycle, underscoring the extent to which traditional sign-up venues and voter registration drives have been hampered by the coronavirus lockdowns.

Still, Republicans managed to gain ground in key states such as Pennsylvania and North Carolina, while Democrats expanded their edges in the battlegrounds of Florida and Nevada.

Across a dozen states and the District of Columbia, new registrations increased in January and February compared to the same period in 2016, according to a recent report from the Center for Election Innovation and Research.

Across all the jurisdictions, there were close to 700,000 new registrations in January 2020, compared to fewer than 500,000 in January 2016.

But by April, those numbers had more than reversed, with about 200,000 new registrations in 2020 compared to almost 700,000 over the same period in 2016.

“Things are slow right now,” said John Couvillon, a Louisiana-based pollster. “I do think that because this is a presidential year and Trump engenders strong pro- and anti-feelings, you’re going to have these summer voter registration drives or people are going to register on their own throughout the summer and of course in September.”

The study examined data from Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas, Wisconsin and Virginia.

Though President Trump has lagged behind likely Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden in much of the public polling on the 2020 race, Republicans did manage to eat into Democratic registration advantages in Pennsylvania and North Carolina in recent months.

As of June 22, Pennsylvania recorded 4.1 million registered Democrats and about 3.3 million Republicans.

Still, the 800,000 registration advantage for Democrats is down by close to 13,000 compared to November, and it is down more than 100,000 from November 2016, continuing a long-term trend.

Mr. Trump carried the state by about 44,000 votes in 2016. Pennsylvania is vital to his reelection bid in this year’s matchup against the former vice president.

Charlie Gerow, a Pennsylvania-based GOP strategist, said recent trends on registrations and primary turnout in the state are looking “pretty good” for Republicans.

“The trend continues, despite the [talk] in the mainstream media about the Democrat blue wave and all that kind of stuff,” said Mr. Gerow, the first vice chairman of the American Conservative Union. “Republicans in Pennsylvania have continued to gain popularity in registration.”

North Carolina, another battleground state, recorded about 2.5 million registered Democrats and 2.1 million registered Republicans as of June 20.

But that advantage was down by about 10,000 from early March and marked a drop of more than 130,000 compared to November 2018.

Generally speaking, though, Democrats are outpacing Republicans on voter registration efforts this year, Mr. Couvillon said.

As of April 30, the most recent data available, Florida had about 5.1 million active registered Democrats and 4.9 million active registered Republicans, a gap that had increased by about 30,000 since the end of January.

In Nevada, where Mr. Trump’s team hopes to be competitive this year, there were about 628,000 active registered Democrats and 534,500 Republicans as of the end of May, a gap that ticked up slightly since early March.

Mr. Couvillon said turnout in the primaries during the pandemic and what he called “overtime” votes that might not be counted on Election Day are other key metrics in gauging enthusiasm ahead of a November election that could break records for the number of people voting by mail.

On that front, Democrats have a clear edge, he said.

“I’m seeing these massive Democratic advantages with the votes that are being turned in,” he said. “It kind of gives me a feeling that this is 2008 all over again where there is this generic Democratic enthusiasm that’s going to be formidable for Republicans to try to overtake.”

But Mr. Gerow said Republican turnout was strong in Pennsylvania’s June 2 elections even though Mr. Trump had already locked the GOP nomination.

“There was no reason whatsoever for any Republican to come out. There was no contested statewide election,” he said. “You can only conclude that those Republicans were coming out to make a statement and to express their support for President Trump. Really, it kind of staggered me.”

