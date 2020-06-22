SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A juvenile driver is accused of dragging a Sioux Falls police officer who was investigating a reported assault.

The officer found the suspect in a vehicle about 3 a.m. Saturday, according to police. The suspect tried to flee, but got stuck in traffic.

The officer was trying to turn off the vehicle but the suspect rolled up the driver’s side window trapping the officer’s arm and dragging the officer as the vehicle moved forward, officials said.

Police eventually stopped the vehicle and arrested the suspect. Officials say the officer was not seriously injured.

