BURLINGTON, Wis. (AP) - The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that authorities who were investigating a man on allegations of child sex abuse found pipe bombs in a Burlington residence.

A sheriff’s office release said that Kyle Gustin, 38, is being held in the Racine County Jail on two counts of possession of improvised explosives and numerous counts of child sex crimes. A search of online court records showed only the explosives charges.

Authorities said the explosives were located in a safe in the basement of the residence and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad “effectively rendered the pipe bombs useless.”

Court documents do not show an attorney for Gustin.

