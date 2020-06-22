The press has been evacuated from the White House grounds.

The unusual move — the president is almost always followed by at least a pool reporters — was made without any explanation Monday evening, CNN reported.

The Secret Service order came as demonstrators across the street in Lafayette Park declared the “Black House Autonomous Zone,” in apparent imitation of the anarchist police-free enclave in Seattle.

Earlier in the evening, rioters had tried to bring down a statue of Andrew Jackson in the square but failed, and police quickly pushed them away and established a security perimeter.

