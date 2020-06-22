The Supreme Court declined Monday to take up a challenge to President Trump’s ability to implement tariffs on steel, leaving the tariffs he’s already imposed so far during his presidency unaltered.

The American Institute for International Steel, a trade group that brought the legal battle against the Trump administration, argued that part of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 gave the president unlawful authority over tariffs, which the group contends should be imposed by lawmakers.

The group’s main legal argument is that the delegation of power to Mr. Trump instead of the legislature violates the separation of powers.

To date, according to court papers, Mr. Trump has imposed “more than $6.6 billion of tariffs on imported steel products.”

Lower courts had sided with the administration and against the trade group.

The high court did not comment on its rejection of the group’s appeal.

Mr. Trump imposed a 25% tariff on steel products imported to the U.S. on March 8, 2018.

The plaintiffs, a group of steel importers, say they have been adversely affected by the president’s tariffs.

