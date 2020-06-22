Evangelical and social conservative supporters of President Trump are producing a film warning of a “one world government” based on socialism, the rise of the anti-Christ and other end-times calamities if Mr. Trump is not reelected in November.

“Trump 2024: The World After Trump” features interviews with a diverse group of Christian and conservative commentators, including former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, the Rev. Franklin Graham, syndicated columnist Star Parker and Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, among others.

On Monday, the Christian movie company Resurrection Pictures released a trailer for the film and announced a Kickstarter fundraising campaign to distribute the movie to as many as 1,500 theaters in “key markets” nationwide.

A spokesperson for the movie company said the film has yet to be completed. Promotional materials tout a September release.

The nearly 2½-minute trailer highlights topics such as “Globalism,” “Border Wall,” “Abortion” and “Israel,” with sound bites from notables such as Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council; Paula White, the White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative adviser; Brigitte Gabriel, founder of ACT for America; and televangelists and megachurch pastors.

But the trailer showcases snippets of the filmmakers’ interviews with two titans of the evangelical world: Mr. Huckabee and Mr. Graham, the Christian evangelist and missionary, who says of Mr. Trump, “So he cusses when he gets mad. He says things that are brutally honest.”

“But you have to look past that and look at what he’s done for the country so far,” Mr. Graham adds.

In a segment labeled “Globalism,” replete with throbbing bass and a silhouette of a man ominously donning a jacket, Bible prophecy author David Robbins says, “New world order is a dream of globalists to have a one world government.”

Then Mr. Huckabee adds ” … essentially, to control the entire planet.”

Amid images of social unrest, burning ballots, posters from Germany’s Nazi party and miles of border fence, the filmmakers intersperse other sit-downs with Pentecostal minister Don Stewart; Bishop Harry Jackson, senior pastor of Hope Christian Church in Beltsville, Maryland; and California pastor Jack Hibbs, who says, “Nations will give their allegiance to a political leader that will rise.”

Mr. Robbins says, “The end-time world government of the anti-Christ will be a socialistic, one-world governing body.”

According to a statement, Resurrection Pictures calls the film a “who’s who of Trump-affiliated Evangelicals and other conservative commentators to reveal in their own words why they prefer President Trump.” The company says filming took place in the spring of 2019.

“The reason we are making this film is because of the concept of globalism, Israel, borders, traditions, values, so there’s a huge battle back and forth,” Bill Harrity, a producer of Resurrection Pictures, says in a promotional video shared to the film’s Kickstarter profile.

The production company’s past projects include a computer-generated version of the Book of Genesis and the release of family-friendly Christian films with mild box office earnings such as 2010’s “What If …” starring Kevin Sorbo as a former preacher who loses his way chasing material wealth only to be visited by a guardian angel disguised as a car mechanic (John Ratzenberger).

As of Monday afternoon, the film had raised more than $22,000 of its $100,000 goal. A donation of $1,000 earns the donor’s name in the credits, among other benefits. A gift of $10,000 earns the donor a private dinner with the producers.

“Trump 2024” signals a departure from past fare for the company and appears to go beyond a statement of political preference to predict widespread, nefarious activity within American government.

In the trailer, Endtime Ministries President Irvin Baxter says, “Many people say the United States is not in the prophecies of the Bible.

“This is the history of our planet, and the United States is but a blip on the radar screens,” Mr. Stewart adds.

The film also turns to relatively pedestrian political topics for Mr. Trump’s evangelical base such as the pro-life fight, a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and relocation of the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

“It’s either in her body or it’s her body,” conservative radio host Dennis Prager says in the “Abortion” segment. “If it’s her body, then it’s [an unborn child] the equivalent of a pimple.”

Mr. Lindell of My Pillow accuses Democrats in New York and Virginia, where legislation eased restrictions on accessing abortion care, for “killing babies” and suggests Mr. Trump was “chosen for such a time as this.”

“You know, he prays about almost everything,” Mr. Lindell says in a promotional video shared with The Washington Times. “He’s the most praying president we’ve ever had.”

Mr. Trump’s approval rating among evangelicals, especially white Christians, slipped from a high of 77% in March to 62% in May, according to the Public Religion Research Institute.

His share of the Catholic vote has declined from 49% to 37% from the beginning of the pandemic in March to May. Christian evangelicals were cornerstones of Mr. Trump’s base in 2016.

The trailer confronts a often-raised criticism, as the editor of a Christianity Today post did in December, that Mr. Trump is morally unfit to lead, given his boasts of carousing with women, liberal use of profanity and his temperament.

“How could God use an ungodly person like Donald Trump?” the Rev. Robert Jeffress, senior pastor of Dallas First Baptist Church, says in the trailer. “And I say, ‘Well, he’s using you, isn’t he?’”

