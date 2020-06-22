The White House stopped checking the temperatures of people entering the complex Monday and will focus on people who are in close proximity to President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, as the nation’s capital enters the next phase of its coronavirus-reopening plan.

Reporters who cover the White House arrived to find staffed tents outside the northwest gate were being taken down, prompting the White House Press Association to seek an explanation.

“In conjunction with Washington, D.C., entering Phase Two today, the White House is scaling back complex-wide temperature checks,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said. “In addition to social distancing, hand sanitizer, regular deep cleaning of all work spaces, and voluntary facial coverings, every staff member and guest in close proximity to the president and vice president is still being temperature checked, asked symptom histories and tested for COVID-19.”

Mr. Deere said the daily “pool” — a select group of reporters and technical crew who may come into close contact with the president at his events — will still be tested for COVID-19, have their temperatures checked and be asked about possible symptoms.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.