ST. JOHN, Mo. (AP) - A man has been arrested in a shooting that left one woman dead and two others wounded, including a firefighter, at an Applebee’s restaurant in suburban St. Louis, authorities said.

St. John police Chief Robert Connell said a man walked into the St. John restaurant about 9:20 p.m. Monday and opened fire. Connell said it appears that he targeted two women, killing one and leaving the other with non-life threatening injuries. KTVI reports that the motive is unknown.

Kinloch Fire Chief Kevin Stewart said the third victim was a firefighter who was shot while eating at a different table eating with other first responders. He said she had just finished training and was a bystander. As of early Tuesday, the firefighter was in critical, but stable condition.

The suspect later was taken into custody. Neither his name nor those of the victims were immediately released.

