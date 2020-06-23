President Trump on Tuesday said people caught destroying or defacing statues or monuments on federal property will face up to 10 years behind bars.

He said he’s authorized the federal government to arrest anyone who “vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S.”

He said violators will face up to 10 years in prison, “per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent.”

“This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!” the president said on Twitter.

Mr. Trump also said this week an executive order on the issue is forthcoming.

“We’re going to do an executive order and we’re going to make the cities guard their monuments,” he told EWTN. “This is a disgrace.”

Protesters tried to pull down a statue of Andrew Jackson near the White House on Monday evening but were thwarted by police.

Many activists have demanded statues of Confederate figures like Robert E. Lee be taken down amid the ongoing calls for racial justice after the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody last month.

But there has also been a push to take down statues or monuments commemorating former U.S. Presidents like Theodore Roosevelt, Ulysses S. Grant, and Thomas Jefferson.

“They started off with the Confederate and then they go to Ulysses S. Grant. Well, what’s that all about?” Mr. Trump said in an interview that aired Tuesday on Fox News.

“And they would knock down Lincoln. There’s a group that wants to take down Lincoln. They haven’t figured out exactly why yet,” he said. “George Washington, Thomas Jefferson.”

“I’ve stopped them twice now from going over to the Jefferson Memorial,” he said.

He predicted that protesters will knock down the Jefferson Memorial if someone like presumptive Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden is elected.

“Not going to happen,” Mr. Trump said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.