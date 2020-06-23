Certain pundits would love to declare that Joseph R. Biden — at this very moment — has vanquished President Trump and won the presidential race. Yeah, well. Sorry, but the political dynamics are percolating and the race is still viable. In other words, it’s too early to tell who the heck will emerge the victor. Things change. Polls and surveys vacillate. Voters are fickle, moody and unpredictable. And besides all that, the nation is currently experiencing a triple nightmare of coronavirus, economic and employment woes plus serious social unrest — all conveninetly amplified by alarming media coverage.

But back to Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden. Again, things change.

A canny Bloomberg News analysis declares this: “Trump’s polls are plunging but it’s too early to count him out.”

The news organization cites three contributing factors which are positives. First, Mr. Trump has always been deft at bouncing back from a crisis. Second, the economy could rebound very quickly, Third, “Biden could still blow it,” Bloomberg said

A veteran pollster has a similar sentiment, despite some dire poll numbers in recent days. At the moment, Mr. Biden has between a 9- to 12-percentage point edge on Mr. Trump according to several polls. But that could all change without much notice according to Nate Silver, the mastermind behind FiveThirtyEight.com, an analytical group known for accurate predictions in major political bouts.

“Trump needs to make a comeback. Again, there’s plenty of time for that and maybe also get some help from the Electoral College,” Mr. Silver told ABC News. “Trump is fighting a two-front war with problems in the Midwest on one hand and Arizona and Florida on the other hand.”

But Mr. Silver has solemn advice.

“Trump can absolutely win the election. But he definitely has some work to do,” Mr. Silver told the network.

CENSORING TRUMP

Broadcasters continue to find new ways to compromise meaningful or fair coverage of President Trump.

“Will CNN and MSNBC cover Donald Trump’s 2020 rallies in a way that allows the president to simply state his message to the American people? Or will they attempt to hide and censor him?” asks Scott Whitlock, associate editor of Newsbusters.org, a conservative press watchdog.

“If Saturday’s Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is any indicator, it seems likely the liberal outlets will choose the latter. While Fox News played all 101 minutes — or 100% — of Trump’s campaign kickoff, CNN allowed a scant 3 minutes and 25 seconds (or 3.4%) and MSNBC a meager 3 minutes and 45 seconds (3.7%), writes Mr. Whitlock.

In other words, the cable news networks essentially “buried” 97% of the rally, the analyst said, noting that CNN host Wolf Blitzer called Mr. Trump’s speech both “shameful” and “dangerous.” CNN and MSNBC also faulted the size of the crowd at the rally, and suggested it had cast a negative effect on the president.

The two networks, however, doted on the competition.

On June 17, Joe Biden gave a campaign speech in Darby, Pennsylvania. Mr. Whitlock reveals that CNN went live with the speech for 15 minutes while MSNBC offered 18 minutes. Both networks devoted uninterrupted time to Mr. Biden.

“MSNBC and CNN owe it to Americans to play the 2020 campaign straight: Air the speeches and events from the two candidates and let the voters make up their own minds. Instead, these two liberal outlets are putting their thumbs on the scale and offering a partisan approach to campaign events,” notes Mr. Whitlock.

THE MEDIA AT WORK

The New York Times will not require its 4,000-member staff to return to offices until January 2021 at the earliest, according to Publishers Daily, an industry source. From January 2021, the Times may start requiring some employees to return, depending on transportation and workplace circumstances.

“The Times is one of the first large publishers to make such an announcement. Tech companies like Twitter and Facebook, however, started telling staff in May that some employees will have the option to work from home permanently,” the publication said.

THE GREAT DIVIDE ON CAMPUS

There are complex and disconcerting times afoot in the nation at the moment, and they are prompting varied reactions among young witnesses.

“A whopping 94% of Democratic college students surveyed recently responded that they support defunding the police, according to a recent online College Fix poll of 1,500 college students nationwide. What’s more, 61% of Democratic college students polled responded that rioting and looting are legitimate forms of protest against racial discrimination and police brutality in America today,” says Jennifer Kabbany, editor of College Fix, a news organization that tracks cultural trends on a multitude of campuses.

“In contrast, only 13% of Republican college students polled support defunding the police, and only 5% of Republican college students back riots and looting as a form of protest,” she observes.

FOXIFIED

Much good news for Fox News this week. The network enjoyed its highest-rated Saturday night ever. A peak number of 8.2 million primetime viewers tuned in to watch President Trump’s recent campaign rally. Coverage of the event outpaced every other program across broadcast and cable with the exception of NBC’s America’s Got Talent and ABC World News Tonight, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Fox News also remains the most-watched network of all in the cable kingdom for the 24th consecutive week — and remains the top cable news provider, as it has for over 18 years.

POLL DU JOUR

• 85% of U.S. workplace executives say their companies have banned face-to-face staff meetings.

• 80% have added “universal work-at-home policies.”

• 71% have converted hosted events into virtual events.

• 47% are likely to reduce their “physical office footprint.”

• 20% plan to operate under “alternate conditions” through 2021 and beyond.

• 14% have permanently altered their working conditions.

Source: A 451 Research/S&P Global poll of 575 U.S. business executives conducted May 29-JUne 11 and released June 18.

