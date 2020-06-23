Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden said Tuesday President Trump’s decision to hold a rally in Arizona amid an uptick in coronavirus cases is “reckless and irresponsible.”

The former vice president said Mr. Trump is trying to shift the spotlight away from his failings.

“Make no mistake: This visit is a distraction,” Mr. Biden said. “It’s a distraction from Donald Trump’s failed response to combat the spread of COVID-19.”

Mr. Trump on Tuesday is scheduled to survey part of the border wall in Arizona and deliver remarks at a Student for Trump rally at Dream City Church.

Mr. Biden said the border wall is “expensive, ineffective and wasteful.”

He said Mr. Trump should instead focus his attention on the nation’s lack of coronavirus testing and the lack of a clear “reopening plan that’s rooted in science and public health.”

“Mr. President, this disease is rearing its head in Arizona again, and families are hurting,” Mr. Biden said. “Arizonans deserve a President who will rise to the moment amid the challenges we face today.”

