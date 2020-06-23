Two of the Pentagon’s top technology experts are resigning after two years in their positions, marking the third and fourth high-level departures from the Defense Department over the last week.

The resignations of the department’s Undersecretary for Research and Engineering Mike Griffin, and his deputy, Lisa Porter, follow increasing congressional criticism of the oversight of their department.

In a letter to their staff, obtained by Defense News, Mr. Griffin and Ms. Porter said that “a private-sector opportunity has presented itself to us, offering an opportunity we have decided to pursue together.”

“It has been a pleasure leading this great team over the past few years. We greatly appreciate your hard work, diligence, integrity, and devotion to technical excellence and technical truth in furtherance of the R&E mission,” they wrote. “We wish you all the very best.”

Their departures come in the wake of several high level Pentagon resignations after Kathryn Wheelbarger, the department’s top policy official, and Elaine McCusker, the department’s acting comptroller, announced their resignations last week.

