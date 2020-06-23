KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Kansas City has surrendered.

In making the announcement Monday, police didn’t release the name of the driver who is accused in the death of 23-year-old Zahara Kathawalla. She was hit just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday while crossing a Kansas City street.

Hours later, police released photos of a black Ford Focus that was found abandoned in the area. The car was severely damaged, and its temporary paper tags appeared to have been removed.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.