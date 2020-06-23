The second presidential debate is moving from the University of Michigan to Miami, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Tuesday, amid concerns over bringing the event to campus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The commission said the school has concluded it is “not feasible” to host the debate as planned in October, and University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel cited public health guidelines in making the call.

“Given the scale and complexity of the work we are undertaking to help assure a safe and healthy fall for our students, faculty and staff and limited visitors — and in consideration of the public health guidelines in our state as well as advice from our own experts — we feel it is not feasible for us to safely host the presidential debate as planned,” Mr. Schlissel said.

The second presidential debate is now slated to take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, on Oct. 15.

The first debate is scheduled for Sept. 29 at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, and the third debate is scheduled for Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Tennessee.

The single vice presidential debate is set to take place on Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden’s campaign agreed this week to participate in three presidential debates, which is standard for election years.

President Trump’s team has been pushing for more debates, saying Mr. Biden’s campaign is afraid to send the former vice president out for unscripted events.

