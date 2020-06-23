Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that Virginia, including Northern Virginia and Richmond, will move into phase three of reopening next week amid declines in the coronavirus spread.

Starting July 1, mass gatherings will be limited to 250 people, retailers, restaurants and bars will no longer have a capacity limit; museums, zoos and other outdoor entertainments spaces can reopen at 50% with a cap of 1,000 people; and fitness centers can open with 75% capacity limit.

Mr. Northam said he is comfortable moving into the next phase after three and a half weeks in phase two and because of the state’s coronavirus metrics.

At his twice-weekly coronavirus press briefing Tuesday, Mr. Northam displayed graphs showing the downward trends in hospitalizations and the positivity rate of tests, which is now around 6.4%.

Although Richmond and Northern Virginia have been behind the rest of the state in its reopening, Mr. Northam said, “To date, I haven’t heard they don’t intend to be with the rest of the state,” next Wednesday.

