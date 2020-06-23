FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) - A Wisconsin man serving time at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility in Iowa was charged Tuesday with killing a fellow inmate.

Thomas Andrew Daleske, 59, was found dead in his cell at about on June 14, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported. The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be strangulation with blunt force injuries to the head and ruled it a homicide.

Investigators allege that inmate Eric Todd Hall had been inside Daleske’s cell shortly before the body was discovered. Hall, a 44-year-old from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was interviewed and purportedly admitted killing Daleske.

Hall was charged with first-degree murder in Webster County. He remains in custody at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.

Hall began serving prison time in April 2019 for felony convictions in related to break-ins at businesses in four counties.

Daleske had been serving a 45-year sentence for multiple charges related to sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child from Warren County, and had been incarcerated since Oct. 31, 2000.

