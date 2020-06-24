Any decision to slash the number of U.S. troops in Germany is a matter that affects the entire North Atlantic alliance rather than merely those two nations, Germany’s defense minister said Wednesday.

“NATO is not a trade organization. Security is not a commodity,” Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in a video conference hosted by the Atlantic Council.

The U.S. is expected to remove about 10,000 troops from Germany, with some to return stateside while others will shift to the Pacific region or other countries in eastern Europe.

President Trump has regularly complained that Germany and other NATO members fail to meet the 2 percent of GDP benchmark expected for defense spending.

“NATO countries are actually very faithful partners,” the defense minister said. “It is important that NATO partners stand visibly united.”

With the rise of Russian aggressions, any plans to adjust the number of U.S. military personnel in Europe should be coordinated with other NATO members, she said.

“Russia has no respect for the right of self-determination of other countries,” Mrs. Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

