New York Mayor Bill de Blasio wants to follow in the footsteps of his Washington D.C. counterpart in trolling President Trump.

Mr. de Blasio plans to have a massive Black Lives Matter mural installed right next to Trump Tower, according to multiple New York news outlets.

The plan calls for yellow block letters to be painted along Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets in front of Mr. Trump’s flagship Manhattan high-rise.

Julia Arredondo, a spokeswoman for Mr. de Blasio, confirmed the plan to the New York Daily News in a statement.

“The president is a disgrace to the values we cherish in New York City,” she said. “He can’t run or deny the reality we are facing, and any time he wants to set foot in the place he claims is his hometown, he should be reminded Black Lives Matter.”

One source told the New York Post, which first reported the plan, that it smelled of a cheap stunt at an inopportune time.

“Obviously he is doing it to antagonize the president,” one source told the New York Post. “This is what he is concerned about while the city burns. What an amateur politician.”

New York plans six other such murals throughout its five boroughs.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser earlier this month renamed a section of a street adjacent to the White House as Black Lives Matter Plaza and had the phrase painted on the asphalt.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.