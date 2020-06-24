The Democratic National Committee announced Wednesday the party’s national convention will be scaled back into a virtual event for national delegates, putting the party in stark contrast with President Trump’s push to hold a larger-scale convention amid the coronavirus.

Party leaders and the convention committee said they are committed to giving delegates from across the nation a convention-like experience when former Vice President Joseph R. Biden is officially coronated as the party’s standard-bearer.

“Leadership means being able to adapt to any situation,” said DNC Chair Tom Perez. “That’s exactly what we’ve done with our convention.”

“Unlike this president, Joe Biden and Democrats are committed to protecting the health and safety of the American people,” Mr. Perez said. “Donald Trump’s days in the Oval Office are numbered.”

The announcement was broadly anticipated and means that delegates to the national convention will cast their votes remotely.

The Biden campaign said it supported the decision and that he will still be in Milwaukee to accept the nomination.

“The city of Milwaukee has been an incredible partner and we are committed to highlighting Wisconsin as a key battleground state at our convention this August,” said Biden Campaign Manager Jen O’Malley Dillon. “This will be a convention for all Americans who wish to join our mission to win the battle for the soul of this nation and build a fairer, more united country for us all.”

The convention is scheduled for August 17-20.

