President Trump on Wednesday said top Obama-era FBI and Justice Department officials should apologize to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

“Is James Comey and his band of Dirty Cops going to apologize to General Michael Flynn (and many others) for what they have done to ruin his life? What about Robert Mueller and his Angry Democrat Cronies - Are they going to say, SO SORRY? And what about Obama & Biden,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter.

Mr. Trump’s tweet came just hours after a federal appeals court ordered the trial judge overseeing Flynn’s case to dismiss the charges.

Flynn had pleaded guilty twice to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the then-Russian ambassador in the transition period before the Trump administration took over.

After pursuing the prosecution for nearly three years, the Justice Department last month abruptly asked the court to drop the case.

The department moved to dismiss the case after handwritten notes unsealed by the FBI raised questions about whether Flynn was set up by Obama-era bureau officials.

One of the notes, authored by the FBI’s former head of counterintelligence Bill Priestap, questioned whether the goal of interviewing Flynn was to get him to lie so he could be fired or prosecuted.

Another document, an internal FBI memo, revealed that the bureau sought to close the case after failing to uncover wrongdoing. But anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok pushed to keep the case alive after speaking with top bureau officials.

